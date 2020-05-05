Age 82, of Greeley, Colorado, died April 29, 2020, of heart failure.
Frank was born outside of Flint Feb. 10, 1938. He was the youngest of nine children and, after losing both his parents at the age of 9, was raised by his sister and her husband. Frank worked hard under difficult circumstances, excelling at Owosso High School and going to college; first at St. Jerome’s College in Kitchener, Ontario, then at Michigan State University, where he earned his BA, MA and doctorate (philosophy) degrees, as well as membership in Phi Delta Kappa, an honorary fraternity for educators. He worked his way through college, including on the assembly line at Fisher Auto Body and as an ambulance driver.
In 1967, Frank accepted a professorship at the University of Northern Colorado in the school of education. He and his wife, Louise, packed up their belongings, one-year-old son and a calico cat, and set out for Greeley. Frank and Louise thought Greeley might simply be a way station, but they fell in love with the city, their friends and neighbors and Colorado’s beauty.
Although they loved to visit Michigan and had a home in Owosso for a time, they never moved away from their adopted home.
Frank loved the Greeley community and worked to make a positive contribution. He was elected to the Greeley school board in 1985, and served as a member of the Board of Directors of North Colorado Medical Center in the late 1990s. He was a member of the Greeley chapter of Rotary International for many years.
Frank became a tenured professor at UNC in 1970. In 1986, he decided to leave UNC and take on the challenge of building a business. He and Louise formed Professional Outreach Associates Inc., a business that partnered with Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to provide graduate degree programs, with weekend classes, for educators.
They also were longtime providers of a management degree program for Air Force officers taught at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After 19 years of hard work and helping thousands of students achieve their career goals, Frank and Louise sold the business.
Frank was funny, intelligent, generous, optimistic and, most of all, kind. He loved Louise — his wife of 55 years — his son Frank and his daughter-in-law Lesley and, especially, his granddaughter Catherine Frances. He also loved his many Greeley friends and spent many hours in conversation with them with a glass of wine in his hand and a smile in his eyes. His friends will remember him saying to them, “God love ’ya!”
He traveled around the country and the world with Louise, Lesley, Frank and Cate, including memorable trips to the California wine country, the United Kingdom, France and Italy. He had a curious intellect and was a voracious reader of history and other nonfiction books about how our world works. Frank had come a long way from his humble beginnings and he never lost sight of that fact or become jaded.
Frank is survived by his wife F. Louise Cordell, son Franklin Dennis Cordell and daughter-in-law Lesley L. Cordell, of Seattle, Washington, granddaughter Catherine Frances Cordell and brother Harry Cordell of El Paso, Texas.
The family hopes to have a celebration of life in the coming months, subject to developments with the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Frank’s memory to The Greeley Dream Team at thegreeleydreamteam.org, which has been supporting high school students in Greeley since 1987.
