Age 85, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at his home, the home where he was born and raised.
Don was born in Owosso, on Feb. 11, 1935, the youngest child of Joseph and Alice Marrah.
Don graduated from St. Paul Catholic School. Don owned Don Marrah Carpets in Owosso for 35 years and he was the Steamatic parts and chemical distribution center for the Eastern United States, along with owning three Steamatic franchises in Lansing, Ann Arbor and Saginaw.
Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Eagles Club. He was the executive director of the Don Marrah Learning Center, where he shared his multiple talents with family and friends who wanted to learn.
Don Marrah and Helen Marrah had six children. Surviving children are Donald, Jr. (Jodi) Marrah; Paula Clarizio (Frank Madaski); Patrick (Christina) Marrah; Andrea (Brian) Mayer; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. His surviving sibling is Leona Jenkins of Owosso.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, his son Mark and daughter Lori.
At his request there will be no service.
