Shirley Louise Murray

Age 90, of Vernon, formerly of Swartz Creek, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church 4413 Morrish Rd., Swartz Creek, with the Rev. Louis Ekka presiding.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. There will be a rosary service at 7 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the service Tuesday at the church. Interment at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Flint, Twp.
Shirley was born Jan. 1, 1933 in St. Johns, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (VanAmburg) Bancroft. Shirley married Paul A. DeLaVergne in Owosso, he preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 1962. After Paul’s death, Shirley married David L. Murray in Swartz Creek on May 23, 1966. Shirley graduated from Owosso High School. Among Shirley’s many interests were oil, water-color and porcelain painting. She is the author of a book regarding the history of world renowned artist, George Leykauf. Shirley and both her husbands proudly built homes to raise their nine children. Shirley and David worked diligently, and therefore successfully, building their real estate business. They also enjoyed sunny Punta Gorda, Florida in the winters.
Shirley is survived by her husband David; children Renee DeLaVergne, Catherine (Jeff) Broughton, Paula (Bill) Burden, Peter (Marcia) DeLaVergne, Mary (Keith) Dharamraj, Patricia (Terry) Brow, David J. (Leanne) Murray, Joseph (Stacy) Murray and Amy (Patrick) Reid; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Paul A. DeLaVergne, three sisters and three brothers.
