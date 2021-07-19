George Simeon Way

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, at United Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Joey McKinnies officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
George was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Traverse City, the son of Clyde and Margot (Gee) Way.
He graduated from Traverse City High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 20 years.
George enjoyed being frugal, collecting junk metal and picking up cans. Most of all, he loved riding his Harley-Davidson and the two Porsches he owned during his life.
He married Diana Louise Kimmel in Traverse City on April 19, 1984.
George was a machinist with the U.S. Navy before retiring and continued in his field with various factories.
George is survived by his wife Diana; children George (Tara) Way, Rebecca (Lane) Spencer and Bonnie (Mark) Reichert; stepchildren Jackie Middleton, Becky Miller and Jeff, Joseph, Harlyn and Joshua Shook; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings Myrna (John) Dykhuis, Maurice (Lynda) Way, Kenneth Way and Marvin Way; other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Christopher Way, and brothers Gordon and Larry Way.
Memorial contributions are suggested to United Pentecostal Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.