Audrey Bancroft

Age 99, longtime Ovid resident and business owner, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at the The Laurels of Fulton.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Parkway, St. Johns.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid.
Audrey was born in Elsie, on Jan. 15, 1924, the daughter of Walter and Aleen (Updegraff) Clock. She spent most of her life in Elsie and Ovid, graduating from Ovid High School with the class of 1942.
Audrey worked at Jenks Drug Store’s soda fountain all through high school. She was involved in high school activities: basketball, softball, band and cheerleading. After graduation, Audrey worked in Walhalla for the summer, and later at Redmond’s, in Owosso. She attended Lansing Business University (LBU). After completing her business education, she went to work as a secretary, at Rotary Tool Company in Ovid.
On Jan. 20, 1945, she married Dale M. Bancroft in New Brunswick, Georgia, as Dale was in the United States Navy during World War II. Three sons were born to them: Dennis Lee (stillborn), Gale Russell and Gregory Lee.
Audrey was a member of The United Church of Ovid and Women’s Fellowship. She held office as Ovid Village Treasurer for 1 ½ terms. She was treasurer for the Ovid Business Association and secretary for Maple Grove Cemetery for many years. Audrey was a mainstay on the Ovid High School alumni banquet planning committee, record keeping and helping out wherever she could.
In October 1964, she and Dale purchased Clock’s Clothing Store, in Ovid, from her father. They renamed it Bancroft’s Clothing. She ran the store for 23 years. Dale passed away on May 20, 1978.
Audrey loved to travel and vacationed in several states with family over the years. After retirement, she wintered in Arcadia, Florida. She came back to Michigan, for good, in the late 90’s. In her later years, Audrey worked at the Elsie Food Bank and the Elsie Historical Society as treasurer. She was secretary for the Ovid Historical Society. She enjoyed dancing, Big Band music, playing cards, casino trips and get-togethers with family and friends. She was deeply honored with the title Grand Marshal of the Ovid Carriage Days Festival Parade in 2004.
Surviving are her sons Gale (Mary) Bancroft and Greg Bancroft; grandchildren Karen (Peter) Zedemont, Linda (Nick) Burleigh, Michael (Genevieve) Bancroft and Stephanie Nethaway; great-grandchildren Rebecca Price, Alexander Enos, Jakub Klockzeim, Taylor, Tara and Jacob Highley, Matthew (Paige) Zedemont, Steven Zedemont, Katelyn Nethaway, Evan Nethaway and Elliot Bancroft; great-great-grandchildren Keaton, Abel, Addison, Shaylynn and Arabella; brother-in-law Norman (Elaine) Bancroft; sisters-in-law Gayla Clock, Joyce Swanson and Carol Baese; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by son Dennis; husband Dale; parents Aleen and Walter Clock; mother and father-in-law Iva and Walter Bancroft; brothers Charles and James Clock; sister Helen Morrill; brothers-in-law Doyle Bancroft, Lyle Plowman and Merle Baese; sisters-in-law Hilda Bancroft and June Clock; nephews Christopher Bancroft and Danny Clock; and nieces Linda Clock, Dena Morehouse and Beverly Plowman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United Church of Ovid, the Elsie or Ovid Historical Societies or a memorial of the donor’s choice in her name.
For further information please contact McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, at (989) 224-4422 or visit mcgeehanfh.com.
