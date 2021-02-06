Age 89, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home.
Lavere was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Owosso, the son of Leo and Naomi (Elkins) Kingsbury.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1950, and attended Lennon Methodist Church.
Lavere was an active euchre player. He played cards at the depot in Durand and many other organizations. He looked forward to time spent at his place in Florida where he would play bocce ball, shuffleboard and cards at the clubhouse.
Lavere also had a love for playing slots at the casino. Lavere played baseball in high school as a pitcher. He always wanted to be called Casey — that nickname stuck with him for years to come even with his travels in Florida. Lavere was an avid Michigan State University fan and especially loved basketball. Go Green.
He married Donna Sworthwood June 21, 1952; she predeceased him in 2013.
Farming was Lavere’s life as was his family. In his earlier years he spent a short time working at General Motors Metal Fab.
Lavere is survived by his children Connie (Bill) Pugh, Pam (Steve) Hamilton and Mike (Jodi) Kingsbury; grandchildren Jason Eicher, Jennifer (Kevin) Price, Jamie Richmond, Brandon (Jennifer) Mead, Bradley Mead, Adam (Megan) Kingsbury and Ashley Kingsbury; great-grandchildren June Kingsbury, and baby boy on the way, Camus, Aries, Emmry Mead, Bryce and Nick Richmond, Austin and Evan Eicher, and Lonnie, Dave and McKenzie Wisenbaugh; brother-in-law Raymond Grinnell; sister-in-law Marylou Kingsbury; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Donna, sister Rosetta Grinnell and brother Vern Kingsbury.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Corunna FFA.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
