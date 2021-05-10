Ronald James Cauthen

Age 60, of Hudsonville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Ron was born April 16, 1961, in Flint, the son of Ernest and Dorothy (Wilson) Cauthen.
He graduated from Carman-Ainsworth High School and joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduation.
Ron spent years in various positions in the food industry. He had been an inspector for the USDA since 2010.
Ron leaves behind his wife Tammy Cauthen, of Owosso; children Jordan (Connor) Sheehy, of Grand Rapids, Tori (Jordan) Young, of Owosso, and Malachi Cauthen, of Owosso; grandsons Sawyer, Finn and Crosby; mother Dorothy Cauthen, of Flint; sisters Barbara Cauthen, of South Carolina, and Linda Cauthen, of Flint; and twin brother Don (Vickie) Cauthen, of Rankin.
He was predeceased by his daughter Melissa and father Ernie Cauthen.
There will be a private family service at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
