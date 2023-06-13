Ronald E. DeLong Sr.

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Rau officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Ronald was born July 15, 1935, in Owosso, the son of Duane and Genevieve (Szustak) DeLong.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating. Ronald had a love for music, especially polka. Most of all, he looked forward to time with family.
He married Diana Sutton on Sept. 1, 1954; she predeceased him in 2016.
Ronald retired from Midland Ross after 25 years of service.
Ronald is survived by his children Diane (Victor) Fuentes, Ronald (Katherine) DeLong Jr and Jason (Debrah) DeLong; grandchildren Stacie (Glenn) Olger Jr., Christina (Theodore) Worthington, Jennifer DeLong, Jonathon (Amber) DeLong, Eric (Laura) DeLong, Heather (Christopher) Vondra, Matthew DeLong, Natalie (Kevin) McCorvie, Amber (Ed) Lechner and Cody DeLong; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife and son Thomas E. DeLong.
Memorial contributions are suggested to donor’s choice.
