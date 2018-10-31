Of Durand, has gone to be with his Lord April 15, 2018, at Memorial Healthcare.
Ron was an avid fisherman and loved to go sailing and kayaking.
He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves aboard submarines and was retired from Consumers Energy.
He is survived by his son Race (Melissa) Stork of Seattle, Washington; brother and sister-in-law Les (Kelly) Schneider of Durand; nephew Joe Schneider of Bancroft; and special friends Archie (Carol) Stroub of Durand and Herb Castle of Durand.
Full military funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The Rev. Steven Wood of the First Congregational Church will be officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.