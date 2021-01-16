Age 30, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. today, Jan. 16, at Life in Christ Church with the Rev. Eric Numerich officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from noon today until the time of service.
T.J. was born June 25, 1990, in Owosso, the son of Thomas R. Snyder and Jane Plashek.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 2008, and earned an associate’s degree from Baker College of Owosso.
T.J. enjoyed reading, watching movies and trips to the zoo. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hiking and camping. Most of all, T.J. loved family time and being a daddy, play time with his daughter and their countless tea parties.
He married Taylor Milks March 26, 2015, in Corunna.
Thomas was employed as a financial adviser and worked tirelessly to build his business.
Thomas is survived by his wife Taylor; daughter Rylee; parents Thomas and Jane, as well as Andrew and Lorie Toth; brother Logan Snyder; in-laws Robert and Angie Milks; sister-in-law Kennidi Milks (Michael Anders); best friends James Toth, Zach Fernette, Scott Reed, Brett Delaney and Buddy Hart; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
