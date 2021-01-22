Rosemarie Phelps

Age 69, of New Lothrop, passed away peacefully at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. A private family service will take place with the Rev. Adam Grass celebrating.
Rosemarie was born in Owosso Nov. 5, 1951. to the late Clayton Cleston and Myrtle Irene (Helms) Clark. She graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1969 and on June 20, 1969, she married Jerry Charles Phelps.
Rose liked to have fun: She rode motorcycles for more than 20 years, and loved camping and being a crossing guard for Owosso schools. Rose spent her career at Machine Tool and Gear; she loved working with her hands and even built her own radio controlled airplane.
Rose is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jerry; son Michael (Amy) Phelps; grandchildren Keysha, MacKenzie, Mitchell and Madison; great-grandchildren Railynn and Paxton; siblings Maxine Maudlin, Bill (Carol) Clark, Jim Clark and Patty Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Dick and Ron.
Donations in Rose’s name can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
