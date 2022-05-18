Richard S. Blust

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at a later date.
Richard was born June 5, 1946, in Highland Park, to Steven and Elveria (Trofast) Blust. He graduated from Corunna High School and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War.
Richard was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing at Fletcher’s Pond throughout the years and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He especially loved spending time on his property.
Richard retired from A.O. Smith after several years of service.
He is survived by his daughters Dani Lindroth and Kelly (Frankie) Sereseroz; grandchildren Connor, Sidney, Frankie and Kameron; great-grandchildren Callie and Finn; along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a veterans program of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.