Barbara Jean Smith

Age 96, of St. Johns, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Elsie United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 96, of St. Johns, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Elsie United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the service Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Elba Township.
Barbara was born in Chapin on July 20, 1926, the daughter of George L. and Mary (Fritz) Pearce. She graduated from Elsie High School. On Jan. 18, 1947, she married Oliver “Chic” Smith in Bannister. Chic passed away April 1, 2005.
Barb retired from Owosso Motor Products after more than 20 years of service. She loved to sew, garden and can produce from her harvest. She also enjoyed reading and camping with her family. For many years, Barb and Chic volunteered locally for many things including: the Elsie Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, church luncheons and the Elsie Dairy Festival. She also baked cookies for the Elsie Legion Bingo night. Barb took pride in caring for her home and maintaining her yard and garden. She was a member of the Elsie United Methodist Church, Elsie Literary Club and the Women’s Auxiliary.
She is survived by daughters Karren and Joe Ford of West Virginia, Connie Bertrand of Higgins Lake and Kathy and Robert Groom of Ovid; grandchildren Tom Bashore, Katie Fries, Carlie Bertrand, Charles Bertrand and Chrystie Pugh; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, granddaughter Kimberly Bashore, brother Howard Pearce and sisters Erma Jones and Mariam Williams.
Memorials may be made to the Elsie Public Library or the Elsie United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.