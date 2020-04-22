Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
A private family memorial service will take place at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. LuWanda Gordon officiating.
Burial will be take place at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Anna was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Vernon, the daughter of Martin and Louisa Spencer.
She married Royce Beacham, Robert Thayer and Jerry K. Augustus; they all predeceased Anna.
Anna enjoyed doing arts and crafts, playing Bingo and gardening. She loved Florida and the time that she got to spend there.
Anna is survived by her children Lennah (Ron) Nalley, Joe Beacham and Marty (Marianne) Beacham; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Ace Spencer and Glen Spencer; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her three husbands, her parents and sister Opal Bayless.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.