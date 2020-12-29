Age 65, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Debra was born July 5, 1955, in Owosso, the daughter of Walter and Shirley (VanWagner) Horton.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1973.
Debra looked forward to garage sales. She was very artistic and crafty and especially enjoyed drawing. Debra had a love for baking and her cookies, pies and cakes were family favorites. Debra had an adventurous personality; she loved animals, especially her Yorkie Sissy, but most of all family time was most important to her.
Debra worked at Millington Public Schools for many years.
She is survived by her daughters Mindy Millard and Shana Simon; grandchildren Logan and Sebastian; brothers Jerry (Carol) Horton, Jimmy (Brenda) Horton and Brad (Becky) Hroton; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister-in-law Georgia.
