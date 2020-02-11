Age 78, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Oakley Community Church, 327 W. Main St. in Oakley with the Rev. John R. Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Malcolm was born Aug. 2, 1941, in Yorkshire, England; the son of Harry and Winifred (Porter) Sykes.
In 1963, he graduated from Ceramic Technology School in Yorkshire, England, in a two-year program.
Malcolm started working at age 16 at Hepworth Iron Company, where he became a director of the company. Malcolm moved to Pittsburg, Kansas, in 1980, where he worked as general manager of Dickey Clay Pipe until moving to Michigan to become general manager of US Brick.
After he retired, he worked several jobs and was still planning on preparing taxes for many clients this year, after 15 years.
Malcolm married Anne Wharmby in January 1978.
He is survived by his wife Anne; son Peter Sykes and family of England; stepdaughter Elizabeth (Steve) Wurtz; grandsons Jacob, Connor and Evan; sister Daphne and family of England; and many other loving family and friends.
Malcolm was predeceased by his daughter Ruth, who passed from breast cancer in 2000.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The National Kidney Foundation or The American Diabetes Association.
