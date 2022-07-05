Jerry Lee Bornemann

Jerry was the son of Herman and Viola (Grosser) Bornemann, born on June 12, 1938. After growing up in Cincinnati, he proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Korea. He married Margaret “Peggy” Starr in Owosso on Oct. 6, 1962, and celebrated a loving marriage of 36 years, committed to building and raising their family. Together they had three children, James Bornemann, John Bornemann, and Jill (DJ) Jurek. After Peggy’s passing, Jerry enjoyed the last 20 years in Missouri with his caring and supportive companion, Sally Paswaters. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and grandchildren.
Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and strong work ethic, he along with Peggy owned and operated JD McBride Oil and Propane in Owosso for 26 years. His true passion was cattle and at every chance, Jerry could be found working on the farm, even during his final days. He executed current and traditional methods of cattle breeding, care and development. He learned the importance of quality cattle genetics by surrounding himself and learning from nationally recognized cattle and livestock thought leaders. Over the years, he himself became quite respected in the national circles of cattle farmers.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents Herman and Viola; wife Peggy; brothers Allen and Carl Bornemann; and niece Shawna Gruca. Jerry is survived by children, James , John and Jill (DJ) Jurek; granddaughters Margaret “Maggie” and Josephine “Josie” Jurek; companion Sally Paswaters; siblings Gail (Craig) Holder and Rodney (Connie) Bornemann; sisters-in-law Katherine Bornemann, Mary Jane Bornemann and Brenda (Robert) Jordan. Jerry is also survived by many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The legacy he leaves is his love of family, strong work ethic, and extensive wisdom attributed to a life lived to the fullest.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Jerry’s memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, a donation made in his name, to the Corunna FFA Chapter, 417 E. King St., Corunna, MI, 48817. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
