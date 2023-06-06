Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Jane Cerny

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Nelson House Funeral Homes in Owosso with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Oliver Woods Assisted Living.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Nelson House Funeral Homes in Owosso with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
Elizabeth was born March 7, 1936, in Alpena, the daughter of Alexander Kreft and Florence (Losinski) Krumm. She graduated from Alpena Catholic Central High School, class of 1953. Betty was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church as St. Bernadine Guild. She was a volunteer for Memorial Healthcare since 2000 and the Knights of Columbus. Betty was a past Girl Scout Leader in Alpena and enjoyed her book club. She married Francis “Frank” Cerny in Alpena on June 13, 1959. Betty was employed as a bookkeeper and spent 15 years as a service representative with General Telephone.
Elizabeth “Betty” is survived by her husband; children Kim (Dan) Adas, Kevin Cerny and Kenneth (Holly) Cerny; grandchildren Christopher (Jackie) Hall, Anthony (Amanda) Hall, Megan (Casey) Sturk and Sara Cerny; eight great-grandchildren; brother Arnold (Helen) Kreft; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Arthur and sister-in-law Frances Kreft.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or an organization of your choice.
The family would like to thank the Oliver Woods community and staff for their kindness, love and support.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.