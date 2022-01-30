Christie Lynn Elizabeth Noe

Age 47, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1974, in Owosso. Christie was an avid reader and enjoyed working on crafts. She loved her pets and loved volunteering with her church, First Baptist Cleveland through ministries such as Hands and Feet and the Preschool Ministry. She also loved spending time outdoors.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents Larry and Sandra Burke; husband of nearly 13 years Paul Noe; children Dawson Combs and Sondra Combs; and siblings Donnie Burke and Jason Burke.
A celebration of Christie’s life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at First Baptist Church Cleveland with a memorial service at 4 p.m.
You are invited to share a personal memory of Christie or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Noe family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.