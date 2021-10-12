Age 80, of Houghton Lake, passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, with his loving children by his side.
Bob was born in Owosso Jan. 9, 1941, to William A. and Jean R. Selleck. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Nancy K. Swanson, in September 1961, and that was the beginning of their amazing journey together: four kids, self-employed business owners, a simple home with lovely gardens, their beloved cottage retreat and five grandchildren to love.
Bob spent his career with Selleck Office Supply Inc., initially working alongside his father, and in the mid-1970s he took over the operations as owner. He was a good businessman and employer, cared for his employees, and also for his loyal customers, some of whom became lifelong friends.
In 2002, he and Nancy had the good fortune of selling their business and retiring to beautiful Houghton Lake, a place that Bob cherished and so deeply loved for his entire life. He knew and appreciated that since 1938, the cottage brought people together, formed friendships, served as a haven for family and would forever be a place where friends are always welcome. “If the garage door is open, come on in!”
Duck Camp. Most of that is censored. What can be shared is that for 65 years, the best friends in the world have come together from near and far to spend a long weekend raising hell and having fun!
Over the course of 46 years, Bob touched countless lives through his commitment to AA. Through divine intervention, he made the choice to live a better life and never looked back. With that decision came peace and serenity, which opened the door to love and joy. Sobriety is a gift, and he was so very grateful for it. Thank you to his AA community for holding him close all of these years and sharing this special fellowship with him.
Bob was an avid golfer and loved the game. Any chance he had, he was on the course. He was a member of two leagues, treasurer of both, and also played with a travel group around northern Michigan. A spirited card game with his dearest friends always followed Monday night golf.
He also loved fishing for walleye on Houghton Lake. He was best known as “Captain Bob” and always willing to share time with friends and family on the water.
He was a longtime member of the Elks and loved Friday night dinner and dancing. He was a volunteer for Tip Up Town USA for many years, before heading south to Florida with his wonderful friend Mary Boyle. They welcomed family to visit, and happy memories were made in Dunedin.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy K. Selleck, his father William A. Selleck, mother Jean R. Selleck and sister Margaret “Maggie” A. Selleck.
Surviving are his sister Randy Sue (Jon) Swartzmiller, of St. Petersburg, Florida; children Robert Selleck, of Charlevoix, Syndee (David) Malek, of Canton, Shannon (Jim) Sprague, of Grand Rapids, and Brett (Jackie) Selleck, of Grand Rapids; grandchildren Hanna Sprague and Steven Sprague, of Los Angeles, California and William, Claire and Leah Selleck, of Grand Rapids.
He is also survived by dear friends and cousins, too numerous to count, but so loved that they will never be forgotten.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life with the Rev. Jim Dyke presiding at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at The Barn at Higgins Lake, 5076 N Flint Road, Roscommon. A luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Munson Healthcare Hospice or a favorite charity of their choice.
