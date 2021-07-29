Stanley ‘Stan’ Eugene Hunt

Age 80, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, with his family by his side.
Stan was born Sept. 16, 1940, to Eugene and Mildred Hunt in Henderson. On Aug. 3, 1963, Stan married Karen O’Hearn. Together they raised four children, enjoyed their seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
As a young child on the family’s farm, Stan learned to love the outdoors, that a handshake and your word are important, and that hard work is good work. After a 33-year career at General Motors, Stan retired to become a licensed builder who loved taking on projects for family and friends, as well as working with his son’s business. If you saw Stan working on a project, you’d find a pencil behind his ear and see his fingers tapping as he thought through his plan. His true passion, however, was spending time with his family and his friends.
Whether in a small or large gathering of friends and family, you would find Stan smiling, if not laughing, and maybe causing some trouble, but always enjoying the time with those he loved.
Stan is survived by his wife Karen; sons Dan (Darla) Hunt, Gregg (Beth) Hunt and Todd Hunt; daughter Renee Benard; grandchildren Zeke (Lindsay) Hunt, Alek Hunt, Alyssa (Braeden) Kilpack, Jennah (Christopher Duymich, financé) Hunt, Evan Benard, Carson Hunt and Jackson Hunt; great-grandchildren Logan Hunt, Saylor Kilpack, Poppy Kilpack and Christopher Duymich; brother Richard Hunt; brothers-in-law Harvey Coon and Timothy O’Hearn; sisters-in-law Carol Hunt, Sally Hunt and Patty (Mike) Coe; several nieces and nephews; as well as his very good friend Jerry Ross.
Stan was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Mildred Hunt; sister Shirley Coon; brothers Donald, Robert, and Wayne Hunt; mother and father in-law Thomas and Donna O’Hearn; sister-in-law Sandy Hunt; nephew Kevin Coe; and great-nephew Conor Moran.
A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. A graveside burial at Hillcrest Cemetery will follow the service.
Honoring Stan’s wish, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: St. Baldricks Foundation/Research for Childhood Cancer, stbaldricks.org.
