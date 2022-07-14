Age 69, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Hospice House of Owosso.
He was born May 10, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Ralph and Mable Coomer.
He is survived by daughter Kellie (Biecum); grandchildren Kailen (Fuller), Kassadie (Andrew Idle) and Kamnin Fuller (Hailey Miller); great-grandchildren Maeleigh Idle, Emerson Idle, Kolton Fuller and Yamsyn Fuller; brothers John Coomer of Florida, Jim (Diana) Coomer of Imlay City and Terry (Jackie) Coomer of Corunna; sisters Karen Pasternak of the Villages, Florida, Mary (Jim) Bushnell of Leesburg, Florida, Pam Holloway of Corunna and Beth (Mike) Cline of Owosso; brother in law Glenn Hatcher of Birmingham, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by grandparents John and Ruby Ringenberg and Gladsy and Albert Coomer; parents Ralph and Mable Coomer; sister Rose Hatcher; and granddaughter Krystionna Fuller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Owosso. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
