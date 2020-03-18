Age 88, of Lennon, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at Yerian Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In accordance with state rules regarding large gatherings, staff will monitor and limit visitations to 50 guests at a time and the funeral service will be private to the family.
Irene was born Feb. 17, 1932, in Oakland County, the daughter of Lloyd and Irene (Garner) Swayze.
She graduated from Durand High School, class of 1949, and attended Central Michigan University.
Irene was a member of Lennon Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school. She enjoyed sewing; especially making quilts for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She spent her years working on the family farm with her husband as dairy and cash crop farmers.
Irene married John “Jack” Graham in Lennon, at the family home Sept. 9, 1950; he predeceased her Feb. 25, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter Janice of Holland; sons Clifford (Sue) Graham of Vulcan and Dennis (Pebbles) Graham of Lennon; grandchildren Tara, Kortney, Silverio, Goldyn, Molly, Joe, Steven, Tom and Sarah; eight great-grandchildren; sister Margaret (Bill) Sharrow of Alaska; brother Duane (Eloise) Swayze of Illinois; sister-in-law Diane (Ray) Swayze of Owosso; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
Irene was predeceased by her husband Jack, her parents, sister Norma Baumgardner, and brothers Don and Ray.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Vernon District Public Library.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
