Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Russell Merrill officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral service.
Kathryn was born Feb. 12, 1931, on Baldwin Road in Owosso Township, the daughter of Ernest and Helen (Warren) Dennison.
She was a member of Juddville United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, served as finance secretary and was active with Juddville United Methodist Women.
She graduated from Ovid High School, class of 1948, and was employed through the years with Midwest Abrasive Company. Kathryn was an avid baker and her family especially enjoyed her cookies and pies. She loved to read, watch NASCAR, follow the Detroit Tigers and tend to her flowers.
Kathryn married Harold Michelson June 13, 1953, at the Burton United Methodist Church; he predeceased her Oct. 9, 2012.
She is survived by her son Dennis (Karol) Michelson; daughters Andrea (David) Mosley and Susan Shimokochi; grandchildren Drew, Brian, Eric, Kathryn and Michael (Nina); great-grandchildren Ethan, Shelby and Scarlett; sisters Harriet Hardy and Thelma (Raymond) Jacobs; sister-in-law Joan Dennison; several nieces, nephews; and other loving family and friends.
Kathryn was predeceased by her husband and brother Warren Dennison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Arc of Livingston.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.