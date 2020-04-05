Age 86, of Traverse City, passed away March 13, 2020.
Sandra was born March 7, 1934, in Detroit, the youngest of six children to Charles and Gladys Prohaska.
In 1954, she married George “Skip” Callahan in Grosse Pointe. They went on to have five children.
While raising their young children, she entered college and became a Registered Nurse. She worked for Munson Hospital for several years before moving to Owosso. She retired in 1996 from Owosso General as a nursing supervisor. After she and Skip retired, they moved back to Northern Michigan.
She had many artistic talents: sewing, cooking, gardening, reading. She enjoyed classical music and attended Interlochen concerts whenever she could. She was an amazing painter and painted hundreds of ornaments through the years. Every Christmas, she created a new ornament which her family and friends still treasure. She loved sharing her many talents with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, most of whom have continued her passions. She was blessed with the ability to travel extensively. One of her favorite places to visit was Ireland, the country of her ancestors.
Sandra is survived by her children, Tim (Cindy), Pat (Julie), Lynn Milliron, Mary (Mark) Youngdahl and Amy (Mike) Herczak; grandchildren Jason (Amy), Michael (Emily), Erik (Eric), Joshua, Christopher (Marissa), Autumn, Ryan (Jen), Justin (Ashley), Andrew (Tesha), Katie (Kyle), and Taylor; great-grandchildren Tucker and Hailey, Aubrey and Jackson, Aiden and Ava, Iva and Nolan, Sophia, and Jack; as well as other extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Skip; son-in-law George Milliron; former son-in-law Derek Lone; and siblings Aileen, Beth, Jack, Bob and Bill.
A celebration of Sandra’s life will take place at a later date, and she will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cedar, next to Skip.
We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the great care mom received from the amazing staff of The Maples and Heartland Hospice.
The family asks that memorial contributions be directed to Heartland Hospice, 333 N. Summit St., PO Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699, or to The Maples, 210 Maple Ave., Frankfort, MI 49635.
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for Sandra and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.