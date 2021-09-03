Age 75, of Harrison, passed away at his home after a brief illness.
Linn was born Oct. 7, 1945, in Lansing, the son of Linn Lavern Lowrey Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth (Laird) Lowrey.
Linn graduated in 1963 from Perry High School. Mr. Lowrey had resided in Harrison since 1978, moving from Perry. While residing in the Lansing area, Linn worked as a produce manager with Snyder IGA of Ingham and Shiawassee counties. Upon his relocation to Harrison, Mr. Lowrey worked for United Wholesale of Harrison, formerly A&G Cash and Carry, until his retirement after 30 years of dedicated service.
Linn was united in marriage to Patricia Sue Warner April 29, 1988, in Harrison.
Linn enjoyed shooting and collecting guns, hunting, horseback riding, puttering around his farm, vegetable gardening and watching television.
Surviving Mr. Lowrey is his wife of 34 years Mrs. Patricia S. Lowrey, of Harrison; daughter Sheryl Huckins and husband Robert, of Harrison; son Daniel Lowrey of Perry; grandchildren Carson Lowrey, Heather Dillon and husband Lance, and Christopher Dodd and wife Alyssa; great-grandchildren Lucas Dodd, Owen Dodd, Ava Dodd and Hailey Dillon; sisters Linda Uhley and husband Jim, of Arizona, and Sandy Keetch and husband John, of Perry; brothers David Lowrey and wife Carole, of Perry, and John Lowrey, of Owosso; many nieces, nephews, extended family members; and his beloved fur baby, Maggie.
Mr. Lowrey was preceded in death by his parents and Judy Lowrey, his first wife of 24 years and mother of Sheryl and Daniel.
Celebration of life and inurnment services for Linn will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date.
To share an online memory or condolence with Linn’s family, please visit stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and care of Mr. Lowery and his family are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
