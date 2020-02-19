Age 94, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Erin Stanton officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Patricia was born Jan. 8, 1926, in Owosso, the daughter of Daniel and Louise (Hathon) Baker.
She spent her years working for Midland Ross, also known as Ventrola, in the material controls office.
Patricia is survived by her children Dan (Lucy) Hudson, Roger J. Hudson, Dale (Cathy) Hudson and Richard Hudson; stepchildren Ginger (Bobby) Leslie and Elaine (David) Tyler; stepson-in-law Charles McCaleb; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Robert Hudson and Jesse Monroe Brock; stepson Jesse Monroe Brock II; stepgrandsons Christopher McCaleb and Jesse Monroe Brock III; stepdaughter Cynthia McCaleb; three brothers and one infant sister.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
