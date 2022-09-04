Christine Louise Gibelyou

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m., at Nelson-House Funeral Home .
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service.
Christine was born Sept. 7, 1949 in Flint, the daughter of Charles and Nina (McGivern) Allen.
She graduated from Flint Southwestern High School in 1967 and attended Central Michigan University where she had earned her Associates Degree.
Christine was an active member of Grace Bible Church. She enjoyed giving back to others and volunteering at The American Red Cross and the V.F.W Auxiliary. When Christine wasn’t volunteering, she enjoyed cross-country skiing, reading a good book and cross stitching.
She married Dale Gibelyou in Henderson, Mich. on July 8, 1989. He predeceased her on Dec. 21, 2010.
Christine is survived by her daughters, Carrie Lopez and Kimberly Cole; niece, Kristen (Randy) Brown; nephew, Eric Allen; brother, Ralph (Beverly) Allen; grand-niece, Sarai Allen and grand-nephew, Maverick Allen, along with several other loving friends and family.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s coice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
