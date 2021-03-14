Shirley Ann Spiegel

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home.
Private family services will be held Tuesday March 16, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Heidt officiating.
Shirley was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Owosso, the daughter of Kenneth and Katherine (Moses) Marble.
She enjoyed going to her aqua flex classes, going on walks and taking in nature and the fresh air, relaxing with a good book, doing puzzles, gathering with family at the table to play card games, traveling the United States, especially Hawaii, and of course her special trips to the casino. Most of all she looked forward to just spending time and reminiscing with her friends and family.
Shirley married Kenneth Spiegel in Owosso on March 2, 1957. He later predeceased her on June 19, 1999.
She worked in various local factories through the years.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Becky Sue (Dale) Butcher, Michelle (Frank) Neumann and Kendra Spiegel; son Kevin (Sally) Spiegel; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grand-children; brother Robert (Sue) Marble; sisters-in-law Sharon and Donna; along with many loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Lee Spiegel; son Dirk Morrison; her parents; brothers William, Richard, James, and Charles; and sisters Betty Wrigglesworth, Joanne Jensen, and Patty Marble.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.