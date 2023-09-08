Larry J. Rodgers

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Larry was born on Dec. 28, 1940, in Owosso, the son of Gerald Rodgers and Luella Spencer. Larry married his soulmate, Twila Dingler. They spent many blissful years together before she predeceased him in 2000. He and Twilia were members of the Owosso Church of Christ for many years.
Larry is survived by his sister Glora (Terry) Brown and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife Twila Rodgers; parents Gerald and Luella; brother Garry Rodgers; sisters Geraldine Macklin and Gloria May Brown; brother-in-law Michael Brown; nephews Norman and Mitch; and great-nephew Steven.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.