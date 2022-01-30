Nelson Edward Gates

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Owosso First Church of Christ with the Rev. Chris Higgins officiating. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 1, and from 4 p.m. Wednesday until the time of service at Owosso First Church of Christ.
Nelson’s final resting place will be at Sabina Cemetery in Sabina, Ohio. A time of visitation will take place at Littleton Funeral Home, 104 N. Jackson St. in Sabina from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. A graveside service and military honors will follow the visitation at Sabina Cemetery.
Nelson was born Dec. 3, 1939, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of Edward and Helen (Browning) Gates.
He graduated from Simon Kenton High School in Ohio and he proudly served his country in the United States Army. He attended Michigan State University and Lansing Community College. Nelson obtained an associate’s degree in criminal justice.
He married Janice Houseman in Sabina, Ohio, on Aug. 5, 1962; she predeceased him in 2007.
Nelson was a member of the American Legion, Salvation Army, Fraternal Order of Police and was an Owosso Rotary Club member. He loved his church and community. He gave to charity and helped as many as he could. Nelson enjoyed music dancing with his wife and traveling with family, too. He enjoyed his nieces and nephews’ grandkids and taught them self-defense, safety awareness, things from life and the Bible.
Nelson always said walk with God, keep your eyes on Jesus, and he was proud to live on the edge of life. He would do anything to keep people safe and help in any way. He loved the color blue, police tools, new guns, and techniques for exercise and safety training. Nelson taught many things to kids; as a patrol officer he would be the type to get out of his car and do jumping jacks with kids, buy them ice cream, or buy anything they were selling for school. He would take time to listen to teens who struggled in making good choices. He would teach them how to be better; he tried to save many souls, lives and futures the best he could.
Nelson hosted and attended home Bible studies. He was an elder at Owosso First Church of Christ, where he also was a Sunday school teacher. Nelson would find family and friends wherever he would go.
Nelson served as a police officer from 1966-88 and as a chief of police in Owosso from 1988-2002. He loved his fellow police officers and saw them as a second family.
Nelson worked at Dyncorp, where he trained Kurdish police officers in Iraq. He was also employed as a driver for Indian Trails for five years and in General Motors security since 2008.
Nelson is survived by daughters Diane (David) Sedlar of Olivet and Nicole (Kevin) Clifford of Owosso; son Thomas Gates of Owosso; brother Howard (Judy) Gates of Sabina, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife, and son Mark Gates.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso First Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
