Passed away peacefully at her residence in Durand Aug. 5, 2019.
Cheryl was born April 24, 1954, and had six siblings. She was born and raised in Clio, from where she graduated high school in 1972.
After graduation, Cheryl married her high school sweetheart, Richard Duane Hallett, June 24, 1972. They recently celebrated 47 years of marriage.
Cheryl enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, coloring and reading. More recently, she found pleasure in going on cruises and spending time with her grandchildren.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father Phillip, mother Frances and brother Phillip Jr.
Surviving are husband Richard Hallett, son Ryan (Cierra) Hallett, and daughters Shannon (Wayne) Dickerson and Jamie (Chris) Milton.
Siblings are Laurel (Lyman) Tanner, Robert (Nadine) Smith, Barb (James) Tanner, Suzanne Smith and LouAnne Smith.
Grandchildren are Trevor, Olivia, Tanner, Jillian, Kaitlin, Jordan, Abigal and Carter.
In lieu of a traditional burial, Cheryl had requested to be cremated so that her ashes could be given to her husband and children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.