Freida Rosser

Age 86, of Linden, passed away May 25, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She loved spending time with her family, going on trips and bingo.
She leaves behind her husband of 68 years Otis (Bob) Rosser and children Debbie Cummins, Christy Dews and Greg Rosser.
She was also a loving mother to son-in-law Tom Dews; a sister to Judy (Jerry) Craven and Ellen (Clint) Myrda; a sister-in-law to Jessie Clark; and grandmother to three grandsons and four great-grandchildren. She was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Freida was predeceased by her parents Tom and Mary Ade, brother Lee Ade, sister Carol Morrice and one son-in-law.
There will be a private graveside service.
Donations in her memory can be made to DaVita Fenton Dialysis, 17420 Silver Pkwy, Fenton 48430.
Her family and friends are devastated by the loss of this beautiful lady.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
