Ann Margret (Walker) Willett

Age 56, of Frederick, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Munson Hospital in Traverse City.
Ann was born May 15, 1965, in Owosso, the daughter of George and Rosemary (Myers) Walker.
She graduated from Corunna High School and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Ann enjoyed the outdoors, from fishing to simply enjoying nature’s animals. She loved to foster cats. Ann also volunteered at Grace Center Addictions in Grayling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Ann is survived by her sisters Mary (Walker) McCormick, Carol (Drabek) Moggo, Rosemary (Drabek) Carmody and Linda (Walker) Michailo; brothers Jerry Walker, Denny Walker, Dave Walker and Thomas Drabek; along with many nieces, nephews and several loving friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings Robert Drabek, Kathleen (Drabek) Beauchamp and Diane (Walker) Osmer; and brother-in-law Michael McCormick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Make checks payable to Mary McCormick so the family can use the contributions towards what Ann was most passionate about.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.