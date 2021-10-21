A lifelong Perry resident, was born April 6, 1957, in Owosso to Alvin and Betty Church.
He has two sisters and a brother: Joan Church, Jennifer (Fred) Herring and Tim (Tammy) Church.
Greg married Robin Kever Sept. 11, 1976. They have three boys: Jeremy (Heather), Jason (Jenni) and Justin (Heather) Church; along with 15 dearly loved grandchildren.
As a teenager, Greg began delivering milk door to door in the Perry area with Jim Loomis. In his adult years, he did various jobs, including screen printing at Premier Screen and Design, food service for Perry Public Schools, part-time custodian and driving a bus. He retired in May 2021 after driving for 28 years. As a tribute to his dedication, the number on his bus, aptly named No. 1, was retired with him.
Shortly afterward, Greg and Robin moved to Cleveland, Texas, to be near all their children and grandchildren. They had looked forward to spending quality time with them. He loved to brag about his family and the things they were doing, often bringing up pictures on his phone. Greg loved the Lord Jesus and their church family at Gilead Baptist, with the Rev. Reggie and wife Tammy Atkins. He would often hum and sing hymns as he worked or mowed his lawn, also praying for salvation for all those he knew and loved.
“Mr. Church” had a genuine love for the children he transported to and from school. He had many funny and touching stories about them and their families.
Greg was kind-hearted and willing to help anyone in need. He was known for his smile, practical jokes and funny sense of humor. Many Friday mornings he could be found with his good friend, Gary Ritter and other buddies.
They would talk, eat and spend time together. He and Robin would often visit his mom Betty and other family members to play card games or Rummikub. Greg always kept score and won ... amazing.
The funeral service will take place at noon Central time (1 p.m. Eastern) Saturday, Oct. 23. It will be live-streamed on the East River Baptist Church, New Caney, Texas, Facebook page.
