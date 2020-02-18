Age 70, of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, while in hospice care.
Per David’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will take place in his honor at 1 p.m. Feb. 22, at the Owosso Free Methodist Church in Owosso with the Rev. Colleen Landino officiating.
The family will receive friends and family at the church from noon until the time of the service.
David was born April 14, 1949; the son of Thomas and Marjorie (Benjamin) Pavlica of Morrice.
He graduated from Morrice High School, class of 1967.
David went into the Navy following high school. He also worked for the Grand Trunk Railroad. He enjoyed putting together puzzles in his free time. He enjoyed playing pool. He also enjoyed watching basketball, baseball and football. He loved listening to rock ‘n’ roll music. He played football while in high school, and enjoyed watching sports on TV.
David is survived by his daughters (blessed to him by his former wife Beverly (Thomas) Jones), Anita (Chris) Hatfield of Williamston and Holly (Russ) Pedigo of Perry; grandchildren Kristen, Joab and Julia Hatfield, and Matthew and Andrew Pedigo; great-grandchild Jaiden Betts; brothers Thomas Pavlica of Owosso and Daniel (Debra) Pavlica of Owosso; sisters Rosemary Lynch of Vernon and Teresa (Robert) Rundell of Owosso; sister-in-law Judy Pavlica of Morrice; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; stepfather Arnold Smith of Bushnell, Florida; brothers Patrick Paul Pavlica, Paul Thomas Pavlica, Joseph Andrew Pavlica and Anthony John Pavlica; sister-in-law Pauline Silvers-Pavlica; and brother-in-law Donn Lynch.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or to the Owosso Free Methodist Church.
