Age 89, of Byron, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Pleasant View.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Louis Canaday will officiate with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. The Reed family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service.
Geneva was born April 14, 1931, in Peerman, Kentucky to Roy and Rosie (Sego) Caswell. On Nov. 27, 1954, she married Richard Otis Reed in Angola, Indiana, and together they raised a son and daughter.
Geneva was always busy; she loved to quilt, she taught sewing in 4-H, she painted houses with Richard and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Gaines. She loved being outside and tending to her purple mums, which she received many compliments on. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and could not be beaten in a game of checkers.
Geneva is survived by her husband of 66 years Richard; son Steve (Theresa) Reed; daughter Barb (Kraig) Barker; grandchildren Jason (Trisha) Reed, David (Noelle) Reed, Brandon Barker, William Barker and Breann Barker; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters Anna Coursey and Alberta (Richard) Biring.
She was predeceased by her parents; and siblings Cecil Caswell, DelaMae Jaggers, and Pauline Daughtery.
Memorial contributions on Geneva’s name are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
