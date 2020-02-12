Age 57, of Owosso, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 12, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. The Rev. Marlene Webster will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until time of service. Those who wish to may make contributions to the family.
Austin was born Oct. 15, 1962, in Allegan, the son of James Ferris and Rhoda Bernadine (Austin) Campbell. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
Austin was self-employed as a metal processor and worked for many car dealerships including Story Oldsmobile/Nissan of Lansing, Jack Dystra Ford of Lansing and Brighton Ford.
Survivers include his canine companion Ranger Campbell; children Krystle, Linda, Justin and Natellia; grandchildren Kiaria, Azalea, Alisa, Trayton, Gievenia, Gavin, and many additional grandchildren; siblings James “Lonnie” (Janet) Campbell, Bonnie Campbell, Kathy Campbell, Bryan (Cindy) Campbell, Jeff (Stephanie) Campbell, David Campbell and Clark (Jenny) Campbell.
Austin is also survived by nieces and nephews Pat, Chris, David Jr., Sharon, Lisa, Matt, Billy, James, Laura, Jason, Heather, Kristy, Bryan Jr., Johnathan and Billy.
He was preceded in death by sons Joshua Campbell and Andrew Bunch, parents James “Jim” and Rhoda Campbell, brother Ben Campbell, and niece Kesha Campbell.
Tributes may be shared at the obituaries page of sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.