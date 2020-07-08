Age 66, of Chesapeake, Virginia, formerly of Elsie, died June 18, 2020, in South Carolina after a courageous battle with cancer.
Gwyn graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School and Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Her clinic and practice were in Chesapeake. She had a special love of horses.
She married Ron Koris in September 1983 in Virginia. In retirement, they lived on a 40-foot sailboat and recently traveled by motorhome visiting places of interest in many states. She was an excellent cook, liked to read and put puzzles together.
Left to miss and cherish her memory are husband Ron; her beloved cat Joshua; mother Fran Nethaway of Elsie; brother Ron Nethaway, of Elsie; and many nieces, nephewes, loving family and friends.
She is predeceased by her father Perry (Pat) Nethaway, brother Dennis Nethaway and sister-in-law Anna (Shea) Nethaway. No service has been set at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.