Terry Lynn Hargrove Sr.

Age 79, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek. The Rev. Dana Beland will officiate. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Flint.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make contributions to a veterans organization of your choice.
Terry was born July 24, 1942, in Knox, Indiana. He was a 1960 graduate of Union Township High School. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He married Sandra Lynn Shifflet April 29, 1967. She preceded him in death Sept. 20, 2011. Terry retired from General Motors Buick after 34 years of service. He enjoyed trading cars, playing cards and camping with his family.
Surviving are his children A’lon (Carl) Sahlke of Lennon, Daniel Hargrove of Durand and Tracy Hargrove of Indiana; grandchildren Rachael and Michael Buhler, Chase Hargrove, Chelsea (Ethan) Bartrom and Madison Hargrove; one great-grandchild; sister Nancy; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mary Jane Decamp; son Terry Hargrove, Jr.; brother Rick; and sisters Darla and Joanne.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfunealhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.