Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at McLaren in Lake Orion.
Funeral service will take place at noon Saturday, April 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel. The Rev. Tom Rundell will celebrate and burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Rebecca was born on Aug. 30, 1933, in Owosso, to the late Elray and Lullavene Ruth (Cushman) Snell. She graduated from Owosso High School and she spent her life with her loving husband Richard and her three children, Robert, Russell and Rochelle. Rebecca was a member of the Red Hat Society and the United Methodist Church. She loved White Fuji Spider Mums, the color purple and any time spent with her family.
Rebecca is survived by her children Robert (Crisanta) Milano, Russell (Cathy) Milano and Rochelle Milano; grandchildren Robert II, Arielle, Kyle, Nickalos, Alexander and Kaile; great-grandchildren Hunter and Aliyah; brother Clyde Ellis; sister Pama (Pat) Williams; brother Monty; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard, sister Beverly Ellis and her parents.
To honor Rebecca please wear purple on Saturday.
