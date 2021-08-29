Thomas Howard Soper

Funeral ervices will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept.3, 2021, at the Durand First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home in Durand from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Tom was born May 10, 1940, in Durand, the son of Howard and Bernice (Chapman) Soper.
He graduated from Durand High School in 1958 and was a member of the varsity football team and concert band.
Tom married Diane Carolyn Laux on Aug. 4, 1962. They had three children and enjoyed a wonderful life together until Diane’s passing on Aug. 17, 2006.
On Oct. 20, 2007, Tom married Mary Westcott Donahue of Bradenton, Florida, and they spent 14 very happy years together.
Tom retired in May of 2002 from the Grand Trunk Railroad, where he was an engineer for 43 years. He was a member of the Durand First United Methodist Church for many years and then the New Horizon Methodist Church of Haines City after retiring to Florida.
He loved to travel, watch sports, play card games, and most of all spend time with family and friends.
He will always be remembered for his storytelling and fun loving personality.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary; children David (Julie) Soper of Greenville; Jane Soper of Battle Creek; Gregory (Judy) Soper of Caledonia; step-son Kevin Donahue of Red Cliff, Colorado; grandsons Nick Soper and Noah Soper; sister Jane (Jim) Watters of Durand along with sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many other loving family members.
He was predeceased by his first wife Diane, parents, and brother Stuart E. Soper.
The Lord is close to the brokenhearted. He saves those whose spirits have been crushed. (Psalm 34:18)
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Durand First United Methodist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice of Auburndale, Florida.
