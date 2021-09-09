Age 88, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare due to complications of COVID-19.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Sunday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Norma was born Aug. 25, 1933, in Rose City, the daughter of Carlton and Muriel (Miller) Palmer.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and being surrounded by her family.
Norma married William H. Heinig in 1950; he predeceased her in 1954.
She was employed with Gordy’s as a cook and bartender for many years.
Norma is survived by her children Connie Zartman, Barbara Guzman, Gary Heinig, Kathy Hoover, Danny Hoover and Carl Hoover; lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Richard (Ann) Palmer, Betty Lutze, Patsy (Gary) Hornus and Carolyn (Bill) Wallace.
She was predeceased by her husband William; sons William Heinig and Michael Hoover; grandson Ryan Timko; granddaughter Sarah Hoover; sisters Ethel Reeves, Corrine Haney and Mona Colosky; and brothers Chester and Durwood Palmer.
Memorial contributions are suggested to hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
