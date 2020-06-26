Janet Lynne Schwartz

Jan was welcomed to the world on July 27, 1949, to the family of Rex and Mable Collins of Chesaning, joining sister Anne and brother David. She left us on June 17, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Jan graduated from Chesaning High School in 1967, as salutatorian of her class. During that time she met her husband Les and they enjoyed 51 years together.
Jan went on to graduate from Lansing Community College with a degree in nursing. She worked for Lansing Pediatrics Associates for 38 years.
Jan was an avid quilter and crafter who loved to collect birds, salt marsh pottery and tea cups.
Left to cherish Jan’s memory are her husband; children Jennifer (Clarence) Natto, Allison (Erol) Miskin and Brian; granddaughters, Julia and Jordan Natto, Sena Miskin; sisters, Anne Gross and Sue Soldan; in addition to many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents; brother David Collins and sister Pat Garrod.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 East Grand River Avenue, in East Lansing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jan’s honor to: National Quilt Museum, 215 Jefferson St.=, Paducah, KY 42001, Rogel Cancer Center at University of Michigan Hospital, 1500 E. Medical Center Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 or Michigan 4-H Children’s Garden at Michigan State, 1066 Bogue St., East Lansing, MI 48823.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at greastlansing.com for the Schwartz family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.