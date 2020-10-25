Age 76, of Owosso, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Nancy was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Flint to Kenneth and Emma (Skodak) Eicher. She was a resident of Owosso since 1985. Nancy enjoyed gardening, flowers, playing video games and spending time with her grandson.
Surviving are children Chris (Donna) Coe of Leonard and Ron (Bridget) Coe of Lansing; grandson Grady; sisters-in-law Kay Eicher of Florida and Patricia Eicher of Frankenmuth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in Wildwood Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
