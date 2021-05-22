The Lamphere family is having a celebration of life for Wanda at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Durand, 804 W. Main St.
The service will share stories, memories and comments of the life of mother, sister, friend and clown Wanda “Fancy Pants” Lamphere.
After the service, there will be a lunch provided in the church basement.
For people who can’t attend or who would like to view or comment on her life, a Facebook free online event will be available.
Go to “Celebration of Life Wanda Louise Lamphere” for viewing.
Any questions or concerns may be messaged to her son Mark D. Lamphere on Facebook.
