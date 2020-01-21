Age 100, of Durand passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Caledonia Township.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Vernon United Methodist Church, 202 E Main St.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand and one hour prior at the church Thursday.
Marion was born July 23, 1919, in Durand to Lucian and Lottie (Wright) Hart. She attended Gaines High School, graduating in 1936. Marion worked for Simplicity Engineering in Durand for 11 years. She married Wilbur Perry Oct. 2, 1954. He predeceased her in 1976. Marion was a faithful member of the Durand United Methodist Church.
Marion is survived by her children, Jill M. (Robert Hilliker) Perry of Durand and William L. Perry of Durand.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Wilbur, brothers Lee and Earl Hart, and niece Mildred Lee Holt.
The family would like to thank the staff of Memorial Hospice and Pleasant View for their compassion and care over the past six months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Memorial Hospice, 1975 W. M-21, Ste. 101, Owosso, MI 48867 or the Activities Department of Pleasant View Nursing Home, 275 Caledonia Drive, Owosso, MI 48867.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
