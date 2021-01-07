Age 80, completed his earthly journey on Jan. 4, 2021. Bob lived a full life. While he struggled over the course of his final seven years, after being diagnosed with corticobasal syndrome, a very rare disorder, his greatest challenge came in the final week of his life upon contracting COVID-19.
A longtime Owosso resident, Bob called Lansing home for the past 18 years.
Bob was born on April 3, 1940, in Defiance, Ohio. He was the eldest child of Russell and Ruth Lloyd. Growing up on a farm, he learned the work ethic that all who knew him would come to admire. After graduating from Defiance High School in 1958, Bob attended Owosso College, earning an education degree in 1962, and would later earn two master’s degrees from Michigan State University: one in secondary education and one in cartography (map designing). Bob married Karen (Boyd) on May 19, 2002, in Eaton Rapids. They enjoyed traveling, dancing, singing, their faith and many wonderful times together with friends.
Bob spent 35 years teaching, first in New Lothrop then at Ovid-Elsie High School, where he primarily taught English and geography classes. For 18 years, Bob was also a teacher and coordinator of Owosso’s adult education program. In addition, he spent many summers bravely teaching driver’s education, and continued teaching both classes and behind-the-wheel segments for years after retiring from teaching in 1997.
Bob loved to travel and explore other cultures. His extensive travels enriched his teaching and gave his students a wonderful insight into countries around the globe. After touring all 50 states, most of them with family and camper in tow, Bob turned his travel destinations overseas where he eventually explored countless countries on six continents. He especially enjoyed Switzerland, China, India, Cambodia, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, Laos, Kenya, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Chile and zip lining in Costa Rica.
Bob was a longtime active member of the Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Owosso. He loved to sing and was active with the Michigan-Ohio Concert Choir Christian Ministries International for 15 years under the direction of Thurlow Spurr. He especially enjoyed performing in Moscow, Russia, in 1991, and Jerusalem, Israel, in 2001. No doubt Bob is heard singing “How Great Is Thy Faithfulness” upon entering heaven’s doors. Additionally, he enjoyed ballroom dancing many years with his wife Karen and they belonged to several dance clubs in the greater Detroit area.
Bob was passionate about giving back to the community. He was known to all in Owosso and was a kind and dedicated landlord to many through the years. His tenants all knew Bob for his helpfulness and considered him a friend.
Bob is survived by his wife Karen of Lansing; sons Jeff (Jane) Lloyd of Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Greg Lloyd of Livonia; stepchildren Cheryllyn Boyd of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Stephen (Jill) Boyd of Laingsburg. His legacy will be carried on through grandchildren Nicholas (Chelsea) Lloyd of Spring Lake, North Carolina, Sarah Lloyd of Northville, Nathan Lloyd of Kalamazoo, Alexander Lloyd of Los Alamos, Emily Lloyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Andrew Lloyd of Los Alamos; and great-grandchildren Finnegan Lloyd and Jameson Lloyd of Spring Lake. He is survived by siblings Betty Crowl of Hicksville, Ohio, Larry Lloyd of Tallahassee, Florida, and Gene (Becky) Lloyd of Bloomingdale; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Russell and Ruth (Young) Lloyd of Defiance, Ohio; and brother-in law Larry Crowl of Hicksville, Ohio.
His life was enriched by many friends, including Lawrence and Jo Hornbeck; Bill and the late Shirley Kellogg; Carl and Kay Lipp; Mike Pardington; Gordon and Ruth Parkinson; Alex and Wenona Schimpf; Bill and Ann Struck; Duane and Joyce Tremp; and Russ and Dorothy Wing.
Bob’s family is extremely grateful for the excellent care, love, and kindness he received from the staff at Robinwood Landing in Lansing since June 2019.
Bob enjoyed flowers in his earthly life and gardens at his homes gave him much joy. It was Bob’s wish that in lieu of flowers, upon his passing, that students entering the teaching profession be assisted through donations to the Robert and Karen Lloyd Endowed Scholarship at Spring Arbor University, 106 E. Main St., Spring Arbor, MI 49283.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
