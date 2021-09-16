Of Chesaning, precious daughter of Christopher and Beth (Andres) Misiuk went to heaven Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021, at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, after a battle with brain cancer.
Kaiya was 23 months old.
She is survived by her brother Emeryk; grandparents Doug and Shirley Misiuk, and Art and Diane (Edwards) Andres; great-grandmother Peggy Edwards Andres; aunts and uncles Jeremy Andres, Jason (Jessica) Andres, Peggy (Heath) Zietz, Jeff (Shana) Andres, Josh Andres, Jared (Amber) Andres, Katie (Peter) Bruno and Amy (Matt) Earing; and numerous great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
Kaiya was preceded in death by her sister Julie Elizabeth Misiuk in 2015.
Private family graveside services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Chesaning Township.
Memorials may be made to the family. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
