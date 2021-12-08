Sara Marie Kamata Pouillon

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, age 50, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will take place at noon Thursday, Dec. 9, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Fred Lab officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Thursday, at the funeral home.
Immediately following the service, the family will celebrate Sara’s life with a luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. M-21 in Owosso.
Sara was born Jan. 27, 1971, in Flint, the daughter of Lawrence Higa and Linda (Brelinski) Moorhead.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1989, and attended Lansing Community College and Baker College for business and accounting.
Sara was the most loving, caring, empathetic and selfless person you could ever meet. She loved her family and friends more than anything. Sara loved being involved in her children’s lives. She could always be found helping or cheering on her kids and grandkids with their football, baseball, soccer, archery, basketball, scouts, cheer, swimming, volleyball, dance and marching band.
Sara was one of those special people who would much rather give than receive. She spent many hours volunteering to help the less fortunate. Sara never liked to be in the spotlight, never wanted any recognition for anything-she preferred to always put others first.
She married the love of her life Steven Pouillon in Owosso May 15, 1993.
Sara worked in business management for 25 years.
Sara is survived by her husband Steve Pouillon; sons Michael, Andrew (Kylie) and Joshua; daughter Alyson; granddaughters Melody and Thea; sisters Jenny Higa and Lisa Brelinski; brother Paul Leisure; father-in-law Donald Pouillon; stepfather Donald Moorhead; along with many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Donnie Pouillon, father Lawrence Higa, mother Linda Moorhead, mother-in-law Cheryl Pouillon, nephew Alex Leisure and her grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family for Alyson’s education fund, the American Cancer Society, Owosso Sports Boosters or Trojan Marching Band.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
